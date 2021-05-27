Scientists: For these individuals, immunity against COVID-19 could last years

Researchers have found that people who recovered from COVID and then were vaccinated could have long-lasting immunity.

Scientists now believe immunity against coronavirus could last years if you meet a couple of criteria.

The new research is from two studies that looked at coronavirus immunity.

Let’s connect the dots.

Unfortunately, the same is probably not true for people who just had the vaccine or people who recovered from COVID but aren’t vaccinated.

One published in the journal, Nature, found that cells in your bone marrow remember COVID and can churn out antibodies when needed. The other found that memory b cells, an integral part of the immune system, are still going strong a year after infection.

The problem with viruses is they are always changing and those variants can evade that hard-won immunity.

But according to this research, the immune response created by a previous infection and the vaccine is so strong it can fight variants.