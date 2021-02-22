Walmart vaccine doses held up in winter storm shipping delays

And it's not the only major retailer being impacted.

TAMPA, Fla — Winter storms sweeping the U.S. continue to delay vaccine shipments to Florida. The White House estimates around 6 million doses meant to inoculate Americans are held up in shipping delays.

One of the retailers feeling the impact of these delays is Walmart. The company was the latest to be added to a menu of Florida pharmacies offering vaccination appointments to seniors.

Walmart says the severe winter weather has caused impacts to its scheduled appointments because some of its doses are among those delayed.

People whose shots will be delayed will be contacted directly by Walmart to reschedule their appointments, according to the company.

"We will help ensure all customers scheduled can get their vaccine as quickly as possible," it wrote."We continue to stand ready to support the communities we serve and look forward to building on this important program."

Walmart reports that while many of its locations are impacted, a few do still have some supply available.

Seniors can keep up with the latest information on Walmart's COVID page.

The grocery chain isn't the only one seeing weather-delayed supply impacting appointments.

Publix continues to see future scheduling windows for vaccines being canceled while it waits for additional doses.

"Once additional vaccine is received, we will announce the next opportunity for vaccine appointment scheduling," Publix spokesperson Maria Brous wrote in a news release.

In the meantime, seniors are asked to keep an eye on the Publix vaccination page for updates.

Winn-Dixie is in the same boat as the company reports its shipments are also caught up in weather delays.

"Like other retailers, severe weather conditions are impacting shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine to our stores for further administration," Winn-Dixie said.

Customers will be alerted to when additional appointments become available. In the meantime, Winn-Dixie is encouraging people to keep an eye on its website for updates.