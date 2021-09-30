Delta variant, deaths and hospitalizations: Here's why some people are getting vaccinated

The KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor reports a 40 percent increase in shots since March.

While we'd all like for the pandemic to come to an end, the reality is, we're still dealing with COVID-19 on a day-to-day basis.

Experts, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization continue to push vaccination to the forefront as the best hope for the nation to return to "normal."

But there has been some hesitancy when it comes to getting the shot.

The KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor, which is an "ongoing research project tracking the public’s attitudes and experiences with COVID-19 vaccinations," reports in March 2021 only 32 percent of people shared they had at least one COVID vaccine dose.

Fast forward to September 2021 and that number jumped up to more than seven in 10 U.S. adults, or 72 percent, sharing they have at least been partially inoculated.

So, what caused more people to get a shot? The research project says it's a few things, really.

KFF found a rise in the delta variant and its associated hospitalizations and deaths was the biggest driver for those not yet vaccinated to get the shot.

Here's the breakdown:

Increase in cases due to the delta variant: 39%

Reports of local hospitals filling up with COVID patients: 38%

Knowing a person who was seriously ill or died from the virus: 36%

Other motivating factors that came up included mandates, the requirement of a vaccine to participate in events, employer requirements and social pressures.

The FDA granting full approval to the Pfizer vaccine was a "major factor" for 15 percent of respondents, with only two percent saying it was their "main" reason.

According to KFF, the largest increase in vaccine uptake during the last two months was among Hispanic adults and adults 18-29. The research project adds that a slower uptake among certain groups does still remain with 12 percent of people saying they will "definitely not" be getting vaccinated.

The groups with the lowest vaccine uptakes, according to KFF, are as follows:

Uninsured adults (under 65)

Republicans

Rural residents

White Evangelicals

Those without college degrees

Younger adults