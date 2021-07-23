Free COVID-19 vaccine home delivery coming to Hillsborough, Pinellas

It doesn't matter if you have insurance or not.

TAMPA, Fla. — Well, no more excuses. If you’ve been waiting to get the COVID-19 vaccine but haven’t been able to get to a place offering it, the vaccine will now come to you.

Starting July 27, people living in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties can get the vaccine right in the comfort of their own homes, as the Florida Department of Health department teams up with a local pharmacy group to make that happen.

“Every single person that gets vaccinated is a potential life saved. And that’s what we really want,” Florida Department of Health Spokesman Kevin Watler said.

“This is just one of those things where we’re trying to make sure that everyone has access. Health equity is very important to the health department,” said Watler. “And we want to make sure that there is no barriers up for anyone.”

The department of health is teaming up with DeliveRxd Pharmacy, a Tampa-based company that already delivers medications in the region.

So, offering their services, they say, seemed like a natural fit.

The free shots are available to anyone eligible to receive them. Healthy or homebound. Insured or not.

The vaccine is being provided by the health department. DeliverRxd Pharmacy provides the service.

The health department hopes the idea will make it easier for those who’ve been on the vaccine fence but have just been too busy, had transportation issues, or may have kids afraid of a trip to the doctor’s office.

“This is one barrier that can be removed,” said Watler. “We want to make sure that we’re doing our part to encourage public health.”

The at-home vaccination service will be available starting this coming Tuesday, and it’s already proving to be a popular option.

The health department says, within the first 24 hours, it has already received more than 100 requests.

If you’d like to reserve sign-up for the free home vaccination program, the number to call is 813-932-6266.