Vaccine site at Tampa Greyhound Track will keep offering first doses, for now

The state says it has enough supply to continue offering first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine rather than transitioning to administering second doses only.

TAMPA, Fla. — This week was set to be the last for people to get their first dose of Pfizer's two-shot COVID-19 vaccine at the Tampa Greyhound Track.

But with so many doses going unused at the end of the night, the Florida Division of Emergency Management announced Monday, March 22, that plans have changed.

From now through April 7, people still can get the first dose at the track site, located at 755 E. Waters Ave. The first-dose capacity will be limited, however, to 500 doses each day (down from 3,000 doses) from March 24 to April 7 as the site transitions to offering second-doses.

The state says from April 7-14, the Tampa Greyhound site will only have doses on hand to accommodate people needing their second dose. From April 14-28, there are plans to offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the community.

Thereafter, the site will close as it was designed to remain open for eight weeks, according to the Division of Emergency Management. The operation might continue afterward, the state says, should supply and vaccine allocations increase.

"The state understands how critical these vaccination sites are in increasing vaccine access to Floridians," the agency said in a statement. "The state is working closely with the federal government to evaluate if these sites can remain open past April 28. This operation may be extended based on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, increased vaccine allocations and resource availability."

Satellite sites will only administer second dose shots from March 24 to April 14 and return to their original locations over the next three weeks so people who received their first dose at these sites can get their second doses. The full schedule will be posted on 10 Tampa Bay's vaccine page and on the Division of Emergency Management's site when available.

The vaccine site at the Tampa Greyhound Track is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. Appointments can be made through the statewide pre-registration site at myvaccine.fl.gov. They also take walk-up appointments, or you can call 866-200-3896.

With vaccine sites opening up and changing often, Florida health leaders recommend checking the state's vaccine locater map as you begin your search for a shot. The site is updated daily and you can search by county or city to see options close to you.

10 Tampa Bay has also done some of the legwork for you. Check out this resource: Where to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida

They are vaccinating according to state and federal guidelines which include teachers and childcare workers of any age.