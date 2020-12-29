Seniors 65 and older can start getting COVID-19 vaccine in Manatee County Wednesday

County leaders say the plan is to offer vaccinations for up to 300 seniors a day by appointment.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County Department of Health and Public Safety held a virtual press conference Tuesday to announce vaccination availability for seniors ages 65 and older.

The county was not expecting a shipment of COVID-19 vaccines until next week but received it early.

Manatee County DOH received 3,500 doses of the Moderna Vaccine and has coordinated with county leaders on how it will be distributed to seniors.

Dr. Jennifer Bencie, the health officer for Manatee DOH, says there are 100,000 people in Manatee County who meet the criteria to get these vaccines.

It was emphasized in the media briefing that you do not have to be a local resident to receive the vaccine in Manatee County. However, you do have to prove your age.

Starting Dec. 30, the first drive-thru vaccination site for seniors 65 and older will be open at the Manatee County Public Safety Building in Bradenton.

The vaccination site will open back up again on Thursday, Dec. 31.

The plan is to offer vaccinations for up to 300 seniors a day by appointment.

Then, here's what you will need to bring on the day of your appointment: the completed consent form, registration ticket, and a valid ID.

Appointments can be booked online here.

Registration opened at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29 and all appointment times sold out in less than an hour.

County officials say the distribution site will be moved to a larger location on Friday, New Year’s Day.

Chief of Emergency Management Steve Litschauer says it will be at Bennett Park in Bradenton in order to vaccinate a higher volume of people.

“The goal is at least 500 a day, but that all depends on traffic flow,” Litschauer said.

Some people from the community voiced their frustration with the online system to book an appointment. Many say they can’t get on the website.

County officials say their site is receiving a lot of traffic and ask that you be patient.

The rescheduling for a second dose of the vaccine will happen after the first visit.

County leaders say people will receive a card that lets them schedule their next dose through them.

For the Moderna, it's a 28-day turnaround. It's important to note that you must get two doses of the same type of vaccine.

Dr. Bencie says the more doses of the vaccine they use, the more they will receive. As far as an exact number, that’s something she says they don’t know.

Additional locations will be announced when more vaccines and vaccinators become available.

What other people are reading right now: