Will COVID-19 vaccination sites be open over Easter weekend?

Even though Publix isn't giving out vaccines over the holiday weekend, state-run sites are.

TAMPA, Fla. — Publix did not open its online scheduling reservation system Wednesday morning because it will not be giving any COVID-19 vaccines over Easter weekend.

That made some people wonder if other vaccine sites would be doing the same thing.

The Florida Department of Emergency Management said all state-supported vaccine sites will be open Easter Sunday and the Saturday before.

However, FDME said state-supported testing sites will be closed Sunday, April 4.

For those who are looking to snag a spot at Publix, the next open opportunity will be at 7 a.m. Friday, April 2.

Currently, those eligible to receive the vaccine in Florida are health care workers, residents, staff of long-term care facilities and people age 40 and older, according to the Department of Health.

All K-12 school employees, law enforcement officers and firefighters above the age of 50 and people under 65 deemed "extremely vulnerable" to COVID-19 by a physician are also eligible.

On Monday, March 29, people age 40 and older became eligible to receive a vaccine. Then, beginning the following Monday, April 5, all individuals age 18 and older will be eligible.