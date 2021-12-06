Demand for vaccines, boosters rising again with concern over omicron variant

New statistics from South Africa show the number of reinfections from omicron soaring, possibly due to the waning effectiveness of natural immunity and vaccines.

TAMPA, Fla — It’s probably already here.

That’s what we’re hearing today from local public health workers when it comes to the COVID omicron variant, and why it’s got more people than we’ve seen in recent months rolling up their sleeves again.

“Already had my originals. I’ve got my booster now,” said Abraham Franqui, who on Monday was at a vaccination site in Hillsborough County.

Franqui says he lives with his elderly relatives, and the omicron variant has him concerned that if he got infected, they could too.

“I live with my grandparents. I’ve got to take care of them. It’s all about the family,” said Franqui. “Taking care of the people around you. And even the people on the street. Taking care of each other.”

“We do see that it is spreading very, very quickly. We do have some concern,” said Dr. Jill Roberts with USF Public Health.

Dr. Roberts says the data is now starting to come together on omicron.

“I would say it’s pretty likely it’s already made its way to Florida,” said Dr. Roberts. “And if not, it will in any manner of days.”

New statistics from South Africa show the number of reinfections from omicron soaring, possibly due to the waning effectiveness of natural immunity and vaccines, leaving far more people at risk.

“On the surface, it’s very interesting,” said Dr. Roberts, “But some of the things that are missing are how severe were breakthrough cases? Were they actually symptomatic? Or were they just picked up on laboratory test?”

Several people getting a booster said they were holding off on getting the shot until learning more about the omicron variant, but after seeing several reported breakthrough cases, decided now is the time.

“I want to be safe. I want my surroundings to be safe,” said Bobby Jackson, 46, getting a booster shot Monday.

Jackson says he’d heard, at least so far, symptoms weren’t as severe among those who got a booster. So, he decided to roll up his sleeve too.

“You could still catch it, but you can still live. Do you know what I’m saying?” said Jackson.

In the next few days, Pfizer is expected to announce its vaccine’s effectiveness against omicron. The variant is clearly raising concern, with vaccination rates now at their highest level since May.

“That’s another thing that got me, like, hey, get a shot just in case,” said Franqui. “Whatever, you never know. Be ready for it - anything coming up.”

Public health experts say for now the dominant strain in the Tampa Bay region remains the delta variant, and while our case numbers are down, it’s possible we could see another surge.

Roberts says delta has been making a comeback in the northeast U.S., and that, especially during the holiday season, there are a lot of people traveling back and forth between here and there.