'We're going where the risk is greatest': Gov. DeSantis to sign executive order giving seniors 65+ priority for COVID vaccinations

The governor's plan differs from the latest CDC recommendation, which says essential workers and those 75 and up should be next.

PENSACOLA, Fla — Seniors aged 65 and older will receive priority for COVID-19 vaccinations in Florida, Gov. DeSantis announced this week.

And, to make that clear, the governor on Wednesday said he would be signing an executive order that says just that.

DeSantis says seniors will be next in line after front-line workers such as health care workers and doctors. And, they'll be before young essential workers.

"We're going where the risk is greatest," DeSantis said during a news conference Wednesday morning.

The governor's announcement comes after he's consistently said the elderly population should be the priority in the state. This incoming executive order differs from the latest CDC recommendations, which says the newest round of vaccines should go to essential workers and people 75 and older.

On Tuesday, and again Wednesday, DeSantis made it clear the CDC guideline is only a recommendation, and he doesn't plan to follow it.

“It is absolutely true that if you’re 40, you could have some comorbidities,” said DeSantis during a news conference Tuesday. “The problem is, how do you administer that? And do you want to have the hospitals having to slice and dice everyone’s comorbidity? We will focus on it based on elderly and age, not necessarily health status. And the reason for that is just efficiency, it’s clear.”

DeSantis said it will take a while to get the approximate 4 million Floridians who are 65 and older vaccinated.

