DeSantis eyes opening vaccine to all adults once supply becomes more available

The next group scheduled to gain access will be those 55 and up.

TAMPA, Fla. — After months of vaccinations, we are making some progress.

67.76 percent of Floridians over the age of 65 have been vaccinated. There is still more to go, but as long as vaccines continue to be available, and needs are being met, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to continue to open up vaccines to more people.

Vaccine availability recently expanded to those 60 and up for the first time, freeing up doses to those between 60 and 64 years of age without any medical conditions.

"There's about 1.4 million Floridians in that age bracket. Not all of them want it, many of them do. So I think it's been a little bit easier to get the appointments, and maybe it had been two months ago," DeSantis said.

Things do seem to be getting better. Even after lowering the age limit on Monday, after a brief spike, vaccination levels at the site at Tampa Greyhound vaccination site have returned to steady levels.

The site can administer approximately 3,000 doses per day. And, reporting from Florida's Division of Emergency Management shows that number is rarely reached.

The next target group to gain access to the vaccine will be those 55 and up. The governor says that the group will definitely have access sometime in March.

A potential roadblock could be a decrease in Johnson and Johnson vaccine supplies.

"We have no more J&J coming for the foreseeable future. For the next two or three weeks. We're not anticipating any new J&J. And I don't know what the issue with that is, hopefully, we'll get more of that soon," said DeSantis.

As more vaccines become available, healthcare professionals want the state to take into account other qualifications.

"If you really want to knock down transmission, and it looks like these vaccines may actually be able to knock down transmission somewhat, go after those people who are transmitting the virus. Younger groups tend to spread the virus more," said Dr. Michael Teng, a virologist with USF Health.

That means targeting those from roughly 18 to 44.

The good news, DeSantis says, after those 55 and up are made eligible, the next group will likely be ALL adults.