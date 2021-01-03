DeSantis plans to sign executive order for some first responders, educators to be vaccinated

All those eligible under the governor's latest order must be 50-years-old and up.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis appears to be making good on his word to have first responders and educators next in line for a COVID-19 vaccine.

During a press conference Monday, DeSantis said he will sign an executive order later today that would expand vaccine eligibility to all sworn law enforcement officers, firefighters and K-12 school personnel who are 50 and older.

According to the governor, the decision was made after vaccine supply in Florida seemed to be gaining traction.

DeSantis anticipates the state will get its shipment of approximately 175,000 Johnson & Johnson's single-shot vaccine this week. Those shots would be in addition to a higher allocation of Pfizer vaccines and new federal vaccination sites opening-up.

The governor believes many who fall into this age category will have already been inoculated and finds that, should the Johnson & Johnson shipment arrive this week, those doses alone could cover this new eligible category of Floridians.

Being added to the vaccination pool is something that brings peace of mind.

"Especially for some of us that were eLearning originally and came back to the building. There's definitely a heightened sense of worry," Hillsborough County Spanish Teacher Carolina Plested told 10 Tampa Bay in February.

She's one of many waiting for a COVID-19 shot. After fighting her own battle with the virus months ago, she's now recovered and back in the classroom.

"I assumed that teachers would be next in the line. We're also considered frontline heroes as well, because of the community service work we do every day in the classroom," Plested said, at the time.

DeSantis did not specify when he would sign the order or the exact parameters.