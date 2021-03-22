Gov. DeSantis says Florida will offer COVID vaccines to all adults 'way before' May 1

But that relies on keeping a steady flow of doses coming into the state.

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking those across Florida's younger generations for a little patience when it comes to getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

“If you’re in your 20s or 30s understand that this is gonna happen very soon, absent them really reeling back the vaccines on us, in terms of the supply,” he said during a press conference Monday.

The governor was responding to reporter questions regarding certain areas and events opening up shot slots to those outside the current guidance in place.

It's something DeSantis has discussed before after news broke that Orange County's mayor was allowing people 40 and older to be inoculated. Mayor Jerry Demings said the expansion was due to a decrease in demand at area vaccination sites.

For now, the governor wants counties to focus on vaccinating at least 70 percent of its seniors before vaccinating "very low-risk people."

“As you go further down the age, the risk goes down much lower. So, that’s why we're doing the age-based approach," he said.

He also touted that the state would be able to surpass the target set by the Biden administration to make vaccines available to all adults by May 1 "way before" then.

"I do think – the goal was to have all adults by May 1; I think we're gonna be able to get there way before May 1," he said.

The target date was set in the hopes that Americans would be able to safely gather for small-scale Independence Day celebrations.