Gov. DeSantis announces plan to vaccinate Polk County law enforcement

The governor will be in Winter Haven for a press conference at 2p.

POLK COUNTY, Fla — Gov. DeSantis is making his way to Polk County where he says he will be at an event to vaccinate law enforcement with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The state's initial shipment of the single-dose shot arrived late Wednesday night, according to the governor. In the past, DeSantis said the state was slated to get around 175,000 doses.

"So, this is now going to be something that's present in the state of Florida and I think it's a great option for a one-dose vaccine that you don't have to have a booster for and you don't have to have in freezing temperatures," the governor said.

When pressed for additional details during a Friday morning press conference DeSantis joked that he can't give away the whole announcement but said that they are looking to use the latest vaccine with law enforcement, fire crews and teachers 50 and up.

"That's perfect for people in the workforce cause you can go one time, you can do the shot and you don't have to worry about scheduling the booster," he said

DeSantis also shared plans are in the works to hold additional law enforcement vaccine pods across the state with the Johnson & Johson vaccine given the low amount of supply needed.

"Our view is we have this J&J shipment; we can take some of that and knock out everyone who wants it in a relatively short amount of time," he added.

The governor will hold a press conference at the Polk County Sheriff's Office on Friday at 2 p.m.