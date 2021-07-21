x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Vaccine

'Everyone should be vaccinated': DeSantis, Rubio encourages getting COVID-19 vaccine

Virus transmission rates are high in nearly every Florida county as the delta variant surges across the U.S.
Credit: AP Photo/Marta Lavandier
Jenna Ramkhelawan, 12, receives the first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine from LPN nurse Dolores Fye, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Miami.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Whether you’re old or young — or vote left or right, the COVID-19 delta variant doesn’t care.

That’s why state leaders like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio are encouraging Floridians to get their shots.

“These vaccines make it so that your chance of survival is pretty doggone close to 100 percent,” DeSantis said during a press conference on Wednesday. 

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows transmission in Florida is high across the state, and hospitalization numbers are rising, which makes this the message that’s trending on both sides of the aisle.

   

Related Articles

"Everyone should be vaccinated. There’s no reason not to be vaccinated, I’m vaccinated, my family’s vaccinated,” Rubio said on "CBS This Morning." "This is really not a partisan issue.

"I don't care what the polling says, at the end of the day, the vaccine is the vaccine."

Can you get the virus after you’ve been vaccinated? Yes, but it is very rare. But Rubio notes, vaccinated people typically fare much better against the virus.

“You don’t go to the hospital, you don’t get intubated, and you don’t die,” he said.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter