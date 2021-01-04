Johnson & Johnson vaccine shipments delays won't impact Florida – yet

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Reports of a mix-up at a Baltimore Johnson & Johnson vaccine plant delaying the delivery of future doses have left questions about Florida's supply.
Just hours before the news broke of nearly 15 million doses being ruined, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that Florida would be getting a delivery of more than 300,000 of the single-dose shot by next Monday or Tuesday.
As of now, the governor says shipments are still scheduled to arrive as anticipated.
“We think that that’s still on track. We have not been told anything differently," DeSantis said.
While the fate of future shipments is a little less clear, DeSantis says that the state thinks Florida's allotment will be impacted.
“There will definitely be an impact on that because, I mean, you talk about 15 million; Florida’s chunk of that is definitely gonna be down," he said.
The good news? DeSantis says Pfizer and Moderna shipments combined with federal pharmacy vaccine allotments will keep Florida's supply growing.
DeSantis encouraged those who may have had their heart set on getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to not wait around through the possible delays.
“Get whatever shot you can because these things do happen and a bird in the hand is worth more than two in the bush," he said.
- Here's why you can contract COVID-19 even after getting the vaccine
- CDC relaxes gathering guidelines for fully vaccinated people
- 53 arrested, 165 fined at illegal street racing event that drew 300 people in Lakeland
- Florida troopers help deliver baby on side of the road
- Derek Chauvin trial: Videos from Cup Foods, police body cameras shown in court
- With a new-look rotation, can the Rays make a return to the World Series in 2021?
- How to avoid falling for a prank on April Fools' Day
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter