Johnson & Johnson vaccine shipments delays won't impact Florida – yet

Gov. DeSantis says while the shipment expected on Monday or Tuesday does not appear to be impacted, the same certainly can't be kept for the future.
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Reports of a mix-up at a Baltimore Johnson & Johnson vaccine plant delaying the delivery of future doses have left questions about Florida's supply.

Just hours before the news broke of nearly 15 million doses being ruined, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that Florida would be getting a delivery of more than 300,000 of the single-dose shot by next Monday or Tuesday. 

As of now, the governor says shipments are still scheduled to arrive as anticipated. 

“We think that that’s still on track. We have not been told anything differently," DeSantis said.

While the fate of future shipments is a little less clear, DeSantis says that the state thinks Florida's allotment will be impacted.

“There will definitely be an impact on that because, I mean, you talk about 15 million; Florida’s chunk of that is definitely gonna be down," he said.

The good news? DeSantis says Pfizer and Moderna shipments combined with federal pharmacy vaccine allotments will keep Florida's supply growing.

DeSantis encouraged those who may have had their heart set on getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to not wait around through the possible delays.

“Get whatever shot you can because these things do happen and a bird in the hand is worth more than two in the bush," he said.

