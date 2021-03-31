Gov. DeSantis set to get COVID-19 vaccine this week

In the past, the governor has said he'd be getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine when his turn came around.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expecting to get a COVID-19 vaccine sometime before the end of the week, he said in a Wednesday news conference.

The 42-year-old governor became eligible, by his own order, for inoculation on March 29.

“I became eligible on Monday. I haven’t had it yet, but I am planning on doing it this week," he said.

In the past, DeSantis noted that just because he's the governor does not mean he would be skipping the line to be inoculated. He wanted to save those doses for seniors and high-risk Floridians instead.

"Because I’m 42 and I believe in an age-based approach. Just because I’m governor, I’m not anything special," DeSantis told 10 Tampa Bay earlier in March.

DeSantis has touted the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as "a really good vaccine" on several occasions and that when his turn came around that's the shot he wanted to get.

On Wednesday, the governor did not specify which of the three approved vaccines he'd be receiving. It's also unlikely that the governor will be getting his dose on camera.

“We will let you know when I get the jab one way or another," he said.