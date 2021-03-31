Gov. DeSantis set to get COVID-19 vaccine this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video in the player is from a March 4 interview with the governor.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expecting to get a COVID-19 vaccine sometime before the end of the week, he said in a Wednesday news conference.
The 42-year-old governor became eligible, by his own order, for inoculation on March 29.
“I became eligible on Monday. I haven’t had it yet, but I am planning on doing it this week," he said.
In the past, DeSantis noted that just because he's the governor does not mean he would be skipping the line to be inoculated. He wanted to save those doses for seniors and high-risk Floridians instead.
"Because I’m 42 and I believe in an age-based approach. Just because I’m governor, I’m not anything special," DeSantis told 10 Tampa Bay earlier in March.
DeSantis has touted the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as "a really good vaccine" on several occasions and that when his turn came around that's the shot he wanted to get.
On Wednesday, the governor did not specify which of the three approved vaccines he'd be receiving. It's also unlikely that the governor will be getting his dose on camera.
“We will let you know when I get the jab one way or another," he said.
- Vaccines vs. variants: 'We’re still neck and neck,' doctor says
- Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects kids ages 12 to 15
- Publix will not have vaccination appointments on Easter weekend
- Derek Chauvin trial: Testimony continues from first responder who called 911 during George Floyd's arrest
- Local model with Down Syndrome featured in spring commercial for Walmart
- Tampa Bay Madness: What's your favorite attraction in Tampa Bay?
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter