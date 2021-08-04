Disney World opens vaccination site for cast members

The theme park says the location is open to both active and furloughed employees.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World now has a vaccination site for its employees to be inoculated.

The Florida theme park confirmed the site to 10 Tampa Bay, saying the distribution effort is being run by the Walt Disney World Health Services team.

Osceola County came to Disney as part of its vaccine efforts and asked the theme park for its help which it "gladly agreed" to given the infrastructure it says it already had in place.

Only Disney cast members will be able to use the site, but it's not exclusive to those who have been called back to work during the coronavirus pandemic.

"All working and furloughed Cast Members are eligible to sign up for a limited number of appointments," Disney wrote in an email sharing its workforce will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Jeff Vahle, the president of Walt Disney World Resort, posted about the vaccination location on Instagram and lauded the vaccination efforts.

"Sending a big thanks to our amazing Walt Disney World Health Services team as they provide Cast with another option to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. We are so pleased to help Central Florida in its continued fight to beat the virus! #GetTheShot #DisneyCastLife," he wrote.

WKMG reports the Local 362 Union says Disney World will pay case members for four hours of work if they are missing part of a shift to get a COVID-19 vaccine.