Doctors and pharmacies ready to vaccinate those 65 and under, but they need COVID-19 doses first

There still aren't enough doses in the state, but Gov. DeSantis confirms the doses of the newly approved Johnson and Johnson vaccine are on their way.

TAMPA, Fla. — Doctors, advanced registered nurses, and pharmacists are now allowed to give a COVID-19 shot to anyone 65 and under, but patients will need a doctor's note.

Governor Ron DeSantis' new executive order signed Friday expands vaccine access to those with comorbidities.

"Those with medical conditions, they're really no different than the elderly because they will succumb to the disease more easily than younger people, or even older people without comorbidities," USF Public Health's Dr. Jay Wolfson said.

Wolfson says those with medical issues should be prioritized no matter the age.

"If somebody is obese or they have kidney disease, and they get the disease, they are more likely to get very sick, get hospitalized, and die," Wolfson said.

That's why Gov. DeSantis allowed hospitals to administer the shot to those who are vulnerable back in December.

While the state hasn't said which health issues qualify, county health departments are referencing CDC guidelines

"Right now we're relying on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's list of those conditions that make someone extremely vulnerable to COVID-19," Christopher Tittle with the Manatee County Health Department said.

Down syndrome, heart issues, pregnancy, and obesity just a few things on the list. Tittle says it'll be up to physicians to issue a note.

"I'm not sure exactly what that note is supposed to say. All I can say is that with the Governor's executive order, we've opened up the number of dispensers to physicians and ANRP's. It just may take some time to figure out how that all is going to happen," Tittle said.

For now, most doctors will have to wait for COVID-19 doses to be delivered first. There still aren't enough doses in the state, but Governor DeSantis confirms the doses of the newly approved Johnson and Johnson vaccine are on their way.

"We don't know for sure whether we will definitely get it this week, but we think we probably will. We don't know exactly how much, but tentatively, the numbers that we're looking at for Johnson and Johnson's shipment to Florida this week is 175,000 doses. That has not been confirmed yet, but we hope it will be very very soon," DeSantis said in a press conference Monday morning.