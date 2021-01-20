Doctors say vaccinating cancer patients is critically important

Moffitt Cancer Center is aggressively trying to get all 50,000 of their patients vaccinated against the coronavirus.

TAMPA, Fla. — There's been a big push for each doctor at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa to determine which of their patients are most susceptible to severe complications or death from COVID-19 and get them vaccinated.

Dr. John Greene, the Director of the Infectious Disease Department at Moffitt is encouraged by the plan because he says the shot won't cause any harm to current patients. It can only help.

"I went through every patient I’ve seen in the last 20 years and said- these are my lists of who are the most vulnerable and now the nurses and the team are calling them- Do you want to get vaccinated? Come to Moffitt," said Greene.

The only drawback with getting vaccinated as a cancer patient or survivor is that your body might not mount the necessary immune response. Dr. Greene explained that right now, the COVID-19 shots (Moderna or Pfizer) offer 95% immunity, but a cancer patient might only develop 20-40% immunity. He says that shouldn't stop someone from getting the vaccine. Instead, take whatever protection you can get and let the doctors keep tabs on you.

"We’ll do a study to see what the immune response was. Months later we’ll vaccinate you again if it's necessary," he said of Moffitt's plan to track their patients and build data and research about the COVID-19 vaccine and cancer patients.

Amanda Coughlin has Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. She was vaccinated last week at Moffitt.

"Feels like a little less of a weight on your shoulders. You know you have enough to worry about," she said.

Coughlin, who was smiling big and laughing often when speaking now and in 2019, is used to fighting.

She said that the COVID-19 shot gave her a little more fight and a little less fear.

"I was so thankful for that," she said.

Coughlin, who is 57-years-old, was shocked to learn she could get the vaccine now. However, the executive order by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis making all people 65 or older eligible for the coronavirus vaccine, also allowed for hospital providers to vaccinate patients they deem to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19, regardless of age.

Dr. Greene said cancer patients and survivors fit the bill.

"The further out from your cancer, the greater chance your immune system has normalized and your risk of a bad outcome is much less," he said of catching COVID-19. But, your immune system will never be as strong as it was pre-cancer.