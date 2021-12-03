Easier access: Lakeland FEMA vaccination site called "nothing sort of miraculous"

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day through next Wednesday, the FEMA site will offer up to 500 COVID-19 shots per day – on the spot - to qualified individuals.

LAKELAND, Fla. — With the push to get as many people vaccinated as possible, as quickly as possible, FEMA is hosting a drive-thru and walk-up vaccination site in Lakeland.

No appointments necessary.

That’s a big deal for many who wondered how they would ever get access to a COVID-19 shot.

“The 26th of May I will be 93 years old,” said Gertie Mae Little, who finally received her first shot Friday.

As excited as Little was to be getting vaccinated, her son was even happier.

Sylvester Little says his mom doesn’t drive. Can’t use the computer. So, this federally-run COVID-19 vaccination site in West Lakeland - was a godsend.

“Well, she’s been on the health department waiting list for two months. And had not been called,” he said. “So that’s how difficult it is. We’ve been doing this for three months now.”

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day through next Wednesday, the FEMA site will offer up to 500 COVID-19 shots per day – on the spot - to qualified individuals. All on a first-come first-served basis. No appointment necessary.

“I’m a nurse. I’m a healthcare worker and I’ve been waiting for the longest time,” said Claudia Esson, who got her first of two shots. “And I couldn’t find anywhere.”

“I’m diabetic like crazy, so of course everything you read says that’s a big one. We couldn’t even get through at our doctor’s office,” said Louise Norwood – in and out with her first vaccine in 20 minutes.

Local advocates say the location of the site, paired with the fact that you can just drive up or walk up is exactly what people living in this area have needed.

It’s also accessible by bus, located at Walker Road Park, 1035 Walker Road, just north of I-4 near and the western Polk Parkway interchange.

Next week a small army of workers will start spreading the word.

“We are having a group canvassing operation that’s going to start going out on Monday. We’re going to have 300 canvassers that are going to go door-to-door in a lot of disadvantaged communities, booths, businesses, Publix, stuff like that the strawberry festival,” said Erek Culbreath, the site coordinator. “And hand out flyers to try to raise awareness.”

The idea is to reach those who are financially challenged with little or no access to a smartphone or the internet.

For them, pre-registering for the vaccine is nearly impossible.

Others are too old to drive or can’t afford transportation. So, getting to larger vaccination sites in Hillsborough or Pinellas County had been difficult.

“It’s nothing short of miraculous as far as I can see,” said Norwood.

The Walker Road Park site is scheduled to stay open through at least next Wednesday with another federally operated FEMA site coming online Monday through Wednesday at Plant City Stadium.

It will be the same set of rules there. First come first served with 500 doses available each day. Those who qualify are asked to bring ID that includes proof of age, proper medical documentation, or proof that you’re a member of a profession eligible for the vaccine.