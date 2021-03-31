Epidemiologists: We will reach herd immunity when we can vaccinate in all age groups

Now that Pfizer's study shows its vaccine is safe and effective for kids ages 12-15, experts says this is a huge step toward her immunity.

When the age is lowered next week in Florida to adults 18 and over to get the vaccine, 16 and 17-year-olds will also be able to get the Pfizer vaccine. Right now it's the only vaccine approved for those ages.

But the drugmaker says it tested more than 2,000 volunteers between the ages of 12 and 15 and found none of them got COVID.

Pfizer plans to ask the FDA for emergency use authorization to give the vaccine to kids before the next school year begins.

So we wanted to give you a sharper insight into what this means for getting out of the pandemic.

We talked with Dr. Jill Roberts, a molecular epidemiologist with USF Health.

She says the reality is, we're never going to reach herd immunity until we can vaccinate in all age groups. We need about 75 percent of the population to be vaccinated to get there.

This study showed the vaccine has 100 percent efficacy.

What she pointed out is that won't hold out in real-world situations. With that size group, those vaccinated did not get COVID-19 and those unvaccinated did get COVID-19.

"So what we're hoping is that when we vaccinate on a much, much larger scale, the majority of those kids in that group will be unable to get coronavirus. If they can't get it, they can't spread it," says Dr. Roberts.

So could we then see Moderna and Johnson and Johnson also have trials with younger age groups? Dr. Roberts says yes and that's likely already happening.

Earlier in March, Moderna announced it would begin clinical vaccine trials for children from 6 months to 12 years old. The company says it has already seen success in trials involving teens under the age of 18.

Pfizer also mentioned in this announcement it is one week into vaccine trials for 6 months up to 11 years old. So we will now wait on data from that trial.