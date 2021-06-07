Changing mask policies might be an incentive for parents to get kids vaccinated

Dr. Jill Roberts says she would have preferred for school districts to wait to change policies until all kids could get vaccinated. That could happen in September.

Several school districts are making masks optional for students.

Hillsborough County, which is the largest district in our area, made the announcement Friday. USF Health Associate Professor Dr. Jill Roberts says this change is coming a little too soon. While adults have had the opportunity to get vaccinated for months and build immunity against COVID-19, kids haven't.

“I think you should have given the kids the same kind of protections that we gave everyone else and just get to that point because again, it’s not going to be that long if things go well. They’ve gone well so far. We should be seeing kids getting vaccinated as early as September and so really, we’re not even talking as far as fall break before you could really remove those kinds of precautions,” Dr. Roberts said.

She’s concerned about the kids that are at higher risk for complications like ones who have asthma or other diseases. They might not be safe at school with no masks.

As for a timeline of when you can expect to see younger kids have access to vaccines, Dr. Roberts says she expects to see Pfizer apply in September to vaccinate kids two and older, and probably soon after, the other manufacturers will make the same request.

Right now, kids 12 and older can get shots of Pfizer in the U.S. This comes as the CDC director warned that more young people are ending up in the hospital. While Dr. Roberts says the overall chances are low that kids will need treatment, she is concerned that those who aren't vaccinated and not taking precautions could set off an outbreak in adults.

“One of my major concerns with kids is they tend to be asymptomatic. So basically, you have no warning signs that they are infected, and they could spread the disease,” Dr. Roberts said.

She also shared that while she's vaccinated, her daughter isn't eligible yet. That has forced her to say no to some of the things that her daughter was able to do before like going to the store, knowing that everyone was wearing a mask. But there have been changes since to the CDC’s guidance and mask mandates in Florida. Now, some businesses do not require masks.

She's encouraging all parents to get their kids vaccinated. Hillsborough Schools and the Department of Health are teaming up to offer some vaccination clinics this week at seven high schools for kids 12 and older. You don't have to have an appointment. By going to one of these upcoming events, your child will be fully vaccinated before school starts in the fall.