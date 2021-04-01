x
County health departments warn of fake COVID-19 vaccine registration accounts

"You should NOT be charged to register": That's the message two Tampa Bay county health departments want you to know about vaccine registration.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The health departments in Pinellas and Pasco counties are reminding people that COVID-19 vaccine registration is free.

The announcement comes after each county said that someone created a fake Eventbrite account for people to register.

"You should NOT be charged to register," a tweet from each county's health department read on Monday.

In Pinellas County, the only way to register as of now is by visiting its website or by calling 727-824-6900. In Pasco County, you can go to its website and click "Vaccine Distribution." 

For more answers to frequently asked questions about getting the vaccine in Florida, click here.

