County health departments warn of fake COVID-19 vaccine registration accounts

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The health departments in Pinellas and Pasco counties are reminding people that COVID-19 vaccine registration is free.
The announcement comes after each county said that someone created a fake Eventbrite account for people to register.
"You should NOT be charged to register," a tweet from each county's health department read on Monday.
In Pinellas County, the only way to register as of now is by visiting its website or by calling 727-824-6900. In Pasco County, you can go to its website and click "Vaccine Distribution."
