County health departments warn of fake COVID-19 vaccine registration accounts

"You should NOT be charged to register": That's the message two Tampa Bay county health departments want you to know about vaccine registration.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The health departments in Pinellas and Pasco counties are reminding people that COVID-19 vaccine registration is free.

The announcement comes after each county said that someone created a fake Eventbrite account for people to register.

"You should NOT be charged to register," a tweet from each county's health department read on Monday.

In Pinellas County, the only way to register as of now is by visiting its website or by calling 727-824-6900. In Pasco County, you can go to its website and click "Vaccine Distribution."

For more answers to frequently asked questions about getting the vaccine in Florida, click here.

Someone created a FAKE Eventbrite account to register for the COVID-19 vaccination. You should NOT be charged to register. Registration is FREE.



— FL Health Pasco (@HealthyPasco) January 4, 2021

Someone created a FAKE Eventbrite account to register for the COVID-19 vaccination. You should NOT be charged to register. Registration is FREE.



— FL Health Pinellas (@HealthyPinellas) January 4, 2021

