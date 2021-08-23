FDA gives full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for people 16 and older

It's the first of the three major vaccines in the U.S. to receive full backing by the FDA.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Food and Drug Administration on Monday gave its full approval to the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine amid hopes its backing will spur more people to get vaccinated.

According to the FDA, the full approval for Pfizer's vaccine applies to people 16 and older, but it remains available for children 12 and older under the existing emergency use authorization.

The FDA's decision comes more than eight months since Pfizer's vaccine received emergency authorization and three months since the company applied for full approval.

Last week, the FDA approved third doses of both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna's vaccines for the severely immunocompromised.

The Deeper Dive