Patients 'extremely vulnerable to COVID-19' will need this form to get a vaccine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health late Tuesday published the form doctors will use to certify a person is "extremely vulnerable to COVID-19," making them eligible to get a vaccine.

"I hereby certify that I have a physician-patient relationship with the patient named above and that I have determined that the patient is extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 for the purposes of receiving a COVID-19 vaccination in the state of Florida," the form reads, in part. The Department of Health published the form on Twitter.

It comes following Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order last week allowing people under 65 deemed by a physician to be "extremely vulnerable" to COVID-19 to the list of those eligible to receive the vaccine in Florida.

According to the executive order, those who fall into this group can register for the shot at local pharmacies and doctor's offices.

The order does not detail which health conditions would make someone qualified to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. It is also unclear if this new order applies to state and county-run vaccination sites.

The Florida Department of Health website lists high-risk conditions like chronic lung disease, heart conditions, obesity, and auto-immune diseases, but does not provide a full list of who might be eligible.

People who are at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 have conditions including cancer, COPD, heart conditions, obesity, sickle cell disease, Type 2 diabetes and more, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.