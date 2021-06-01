x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Vaccine

More than 10,000 Floridians have been vaccinated for COVID-19

The state is inching closer to herd immunity with nearly half of the state's population being fully-vaccinated.
Credit: AP
Jason Rodriguez, right, a University of Florida Pharmacy student, gives Camila Gutierrez, 21, a junior at Florida International University from Bolivia, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation Center in Jackson Memorial hospital, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Miami. Jackson Health System launched a COVID-19 vaccination initiative with colleges and universities in Miami-Dade County, to allow students to sign up for vaccinations through an online portal. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

TAMPA, Fla — Florida recently passed a very important milestone in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. As of Tuesday, June 1, more than 10 million Floridians have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the state's department of health.

Since health officials gave vaccines the green light for emergency use back in December, they have been a useful metric in tracking how well the nation is fairing against the virus. The end goal of vaccinations is to help states reach a level of herd immunity. What that means is a majority of the population is immune to an infectious disease, slowing down the rate at which it spreads.

So, if 80 percent of a population is immune to the virus, four out of five people would be unlikely to get sick if they encountered someone who has been infected, possibly unable to spread the disease any further.

RELATED: Moderna seeks full FDA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine

While the end of the pandemic feels like it's within reach, scientists still are pointing to a magic number of fully vaccinated Floridians before the state declares herd immunity.

According to Johns Hopkins University, 50 to 90 percent of a population would have to be immune to a disease in order to reach herd immunity. And while there's no exact percentage for COVID-19, scientists estimate 70 percent would be the threshold.

Florida's population is around 21.5 million. So, in order to reach herd immunity, roughly 15 million people would have to be fully vaccinated.

Despite the 10 million milestone, Florida is only halfway there. Only 8,322,901 Floridians are fully vaccinated, meaning they've received the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

As of Tuesday's report, 2,280,764 of the state's vaccinations took place in the greater Tampa Bay area.  

RELATED: Got vaccinated? A major retail chain is offering a $1 million prize

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter