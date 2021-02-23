CVS becomes the latest pharmacy to offer COVID-19 vaccines

FLORIDA, USA — You can now add CVS pharmacies to the list of major retailers joining the effort to vaccinate Florida seniors against COVID-19.
On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced CVS will offer doses at 81 select pharmacy locations that span 13 of the state's counties.
Among those counties are Hillsborough, Manatee and Polk – each of which are slated to have one location offering vaccines. A majority of the focus on this program be on the Miami-Dade area in South Florida, which is set to get 67 of the 80 locations.
“I’m pleased to join CVS Health today to announce 81 additional COVID-19 vaccination sites across our state, including 67 in Miami-Dade County,” said Governor DeSantis. “These sites at select CVS Health locations will build on the progress we’ve made at existing retail sites and significantly increase access to the vaccine for our seniors.”
Appointments for vaccinations at select CVS Health locations will become available for booking later this week, according to a press release.
To get a spot, you need to register in advance at CVS.com or through the pharmacy's app. Anyone without online access can call customer service for assistance at 800-746-7287. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
"As more supply becomes available, CVS Health will expand vaccine access through an increasing number of store locations in additional Florida counties," the governor's office wrote in a press release.
