Gov. DeSantis wants to see COVID-19 vaccines offered in doctor's offices

But before Florida can get there, the governor says we need to see an increase in supply.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — With coronavirus vaccines available at state and county drive-thru sites, hospitals and now expanding across retail pharmacies, there's just one place left for doses to be dolled out-- doctor's offices.

“We really do need to get these in doctors’ offices," Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a Thursday press conference.

The governor said it makes sense to have people inoculated at their doctor's office since their physicians could handle the distribution as doses come in.

It's actually something the state is piloting in parts of South West Florida and Miami-Dade County, according to the governor.

“I think it’s worked very well," he added of the progress.

The only thing holding it back from being an official source of vaccine distribution? Supply.

“I think the questions just going to be the vaccine supply. Everyone that’s currently getting vaccine are asking for more vaccine and that’s understandable," DeSantis said.

He's hopeful that approval from the Food and Drug Administration for an emergency use authorization for the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine would bump up supply.

Once vaccine supply is no longer an issue, DeSantis says vaccines should be available in every doctor's office.

You can hear the governor's full response here: