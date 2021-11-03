Florida counties allowing individuals 18 and older to register on COVID vaccine portals

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A pair of Florida counties are allowing people 18 and older to register for their chance to receive a COVID vaccine, but there's a catch.
On Thursday, Sarasota's Department of Health announced it would be creating a new online vaccine appointment registration website for those age 60 and up.
The DOH said the new registration link would go live on Monday, Mar. 15. while the current Everbridge registration site will no longer accept appointments starting Mar. 12.
On the new website, individuals over the age of 18 can register. However, they will not receive an appointment notification until the age requirement is lowered.
The same is goes for Polk County.
The Department of Health encourages Polk County residents over the age of 18 to register on the county's vaccination portal. But, until Gov. Ron DeSantis' vaccine executive order includes 18 and up, they will not be contacted for an appointment.
Back in Sarasota, vaccination appointments made on the new website will be scheduled in the order accounts are created. However, the county's DOH says it's still prioritizing people who are over the age of 65 and frontline healthcare workers. Once those groups receive their vaccines, then people 60 and older will receive vaccines.
For those who are currently registered through Everbridge, the county says you will not lose your place in line.
Polk County will begin sending out appointments for those registered on its vaccine portal Monday, Mar. 15
