How many vaccines in Florida are about to expire?

We know the number of people getting COVID-19 vaccine shots in Florida has declined. Remember, these vaccines have expiration dates.
We reached out to the Departments of Health in our area to see how many vaccines will soon expire.
Pinellas County tells us it has 100 Johnson and Johnson vaccines set to expire on Aug. 1.
When we hear back from other departments we'll update this story.
Maybe you're thinking, why don't we give these vaccines to areas that need them? We got a sharper insight on vaccine sharing from The White House.
In June, the Biden Administration announced it would share at least 80 million vaccines globally, by the end of the month.
It will do so by sharing 75 percent to countries in need and 25 percent for immediate needs to help with surges around the world.
The first 25 million doses were sent to specific regions, with the most going to countries and entities in Asia. And also toward regional priorities and partners like Mexico and Canada.
- Ronnie Oneal III sentenced to 3 life terms, plus 90 years for the murder of girlfriend, 9-year-old daughter
- Several athletes with Florida ties are heading to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
- Florida accounts for one in five new COVID cases, White House says
- 'We’re not locking people down': Gov. DeSantis says Florida will stay open despite rising COVID-19 cases
- Florida was the #1 place people moved to in 2020, study says
- Red tide is killing sea life: Where do all the dead fish go?
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter