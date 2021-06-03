How many vaccines in Florida are about to expire?

We reached out to the Departments of Health to see how many vaccines they have that are set to expire this summer.

We know the number of people getting COVID-19 vaccine shots in Florida has declined. Remember, these vaccines have expiration dates.

We reached out to the Departments of Health in our area to see how many vaccines will soon expire.

Pinellas County tells us it has 100 Johnson and Johnson vaccines set to expire on Aug. 1.

When we hear back from other departments we'll update this story.

Maybe you're thinking, why don't we give these vaccines to areas that need them? We got a sharper insight on vaccine sharing from The White House.

In June, the Biden Administration announced it would share at least 80 million vaccines globally, by the end of the month.

It will do so by sharing 75 percent to countries in need and 25 percent for immediate needs to help with surges around the world.

The first 25 million doses were sent to specific regions, with the most going to countries and entities in Asia. And also toward regional priorities and partners like Mexico and Canada.