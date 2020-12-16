'We'll hit a tipping point': Florida emergency manager plans for mass vaccination efforts

As more vaccines are approved, there will be more doses to go around. That could lead to long lines across Tampa Bay, like the ones we saw for COVID-19 testing.

TAMPA, Fla. — As more vaccines are approved, logistics could become a nightmare if steps aren't planned properly.

"This response is five times the size of a Category 5 hurricane," said Jared Moskowitz, the Director of Florida's Division of Emergency Management. The pandemic has pushed his team to new lengths.

"This is obviously been a tremendous challenge. Both this and the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in the city of Parkland are the two toughest disasters I've ever had to deal with," Moskowitz said.

Just this week, the first step to getting the coronavirus pandemic controlled has finally started.

Florida is already distributing Pfizer's two-dose COVID-19 vaccine and will get 367,000 vials of Moderna next week, pending an emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"That'll roll out to about 150-plus hospitals around the state, as well as more long-term care missions, I think in about eight counties next week," Moskowitz said.

Both Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines come with different storage methods and time between shots that all need to be tracked. Each dose given will be tracked by the Florida Department of Health in the state's existing vaccine tracker called Florida Shots.

"We're also working, obviously, with different companies now. Different systems for people to get reminded via email or telephone call about their second shot," Moskowitz said.

As the federal government approves more vaccines, there will be more doses to go around. That could lead to long lines across Tampa Bay, like the ones we saw for COVID-19 testing.

"I think we're gonna at some point, and I don't know if that's in a month, I don't know if that's in two months, but at some point, we'll hit a tipping point. We'll hit a line in which the overwhelming majority of Americans will want the vaccine and it'll be time for mass vaccination plans," Moskowitz said.

When asked if sites similar to drive in testing sites for COVID-19 were a part of the plans, the director said that's exactly what mass vaccination will look like in the state.

"That's what the plans have always been in a mass vaccination plan, setting up pods in different communities. Now people kind of know what that looks like by a testing site, whether it's a walk-up testing site, a drive-thru testing site. There will be these mass vaccination sites, not just here in Florida, but throughout the country," Moskowitz said.

