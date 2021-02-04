Florida FEMA sites transition to single-shot J&J vaccine Tuesday

Monday will be the last day people will be able to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Tampa Greyhound Track.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking to get your first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Tampa Greyhound Track, you have until Monday.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management announced Friday all four federally-supported vaccine sites in the state will transition to giving out the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine starting April 6.

Locally, this change will only affect the Tampa Greyhound Track and its satellite sites in the Tampa Bay area.

FDEM says the state is making the change because it has received an increased allotment of the J&J vaccine this week.

Starting Tuesday, the Greyhound Track will offer up to 3,000 one-dose J&J vaccines per day.

If you've already gotten your first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Greyhound Track or a satellite site, FDEM says you're guaranteed to get your second dose at whichever location you got your first shot.

The satellite sites will close after all second doses of the Pfizer shot are administered.

FDEM says state-supported sites will continue to offer the Pfizer vaccine.