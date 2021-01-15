Gov. DeSantis: Florida has now vaccinated more than 500,000 seniors

In a video message, the governor highlighted Florida's vaccine plan to put 'Seniors First.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis released a video message Friday about Florida's COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts. He emphasized the state's 'Seniors First' initiative.

Florida has become the first state to vaccinate more than 500,000 people age 65 and over, the governor said. Seniors account for at least 60 percent of the state's total vaccinations.

The Florida governor explained that the CDC is now pivoting its approach to follow Florida's lead in prioritizing seniors.

"Florida is home to 4.5 million seniors, and I’m not going to rest until every senior that wants a shot, gets a shot," DeSantis said.

Gov. DeSantis detailed plans on how the state will distribute additional doses of the vaccines once they arrive, as well as plans to increase overall vaccine access statewide.

Florida will expand the Publix partnership due to the success of the program thus far, the governor said. He added that the state will continue using places of worship and drive-through sites to administer the vaccine.

"When additional doses of vaccine arrive, we are prepared to distribute the vaccine to wider populations," said DeSantis.