Florida expands COVID vaccination age to 16 and older starting April 5

However, those under 18 must get the Pfizer vaccine, the Florida Division of Emergency Management said.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — When Florida opens coronavirus vaccination eligibility on April 5 to all adults in the state, teens 16 and older will also be included.

The announcement came Friday from the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

However, people under the age of 18 will only be able to get the Pfizer vaccine because it's the only one that has FDA approval for use in that age group.

The state says more information on how people 16 and older will be able to get the Pfizer vaccine will be released soon.

On Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Florida would lower vaccine eligibility to 40 starting Monday and all adults starting April 5.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have recently announced COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials for children 6 months and older.