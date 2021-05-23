Florida still short of Biden's 70-percent vaccination goal

The president set the goal for July 4, so there's still some time to get 70 percent of all adults vaccinated against COVID-19.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — President Joe Biden set a new goal this month to get at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to 70 percent of adult Americans by July 4.

It's an ambitious goal amid recent falling vaccination rates, so how is Florida faring?

At least 57.9 percent of people aged 18 and up in the state of Florida have received at least one dose as of Sunday, May 23, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Florida is the top-performing state compared to its neighbors: 45 percent of Alabama adults and 49.3 percent of Georgia adults have received at least one dose so far. Among the most populated states in the U.S., Florida ranks No. 2 behind California (68.2 percent of adults) and ahead of Texas (55.7 percent).

CNN reported Rhode Island is the latest state to cross the milestone of 70 percent of its adult population having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Others include Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey and Vermont.

"You do need to get vaccinated," Biden said while announcing his goal. "Even if your chance of getting seriously ill is low, why take the risk? It could save your life or the lives of somebody you love."

Vaccines are being credited for helping to dramatically lower the number of reported COVID-19 cases and hospitalization rates, the Associated Press reports. Daily case counts are around 30,000 cases now compared to at least double the number of cases in April.

Not only are vaccines effective at limiting the virus' spread, but they are safe.

There's also a renewed sense of normalcy for those who are fully vaccinated. According to the CDC, it's perfectly OK to drop the mask and stop physically distancing except where required by local mandates or business and workplace guidance. Essentially, the agency says "you can resume activities that you did prior to the pandemic."

Biden's goal, which focuses on adults, doesn't account for children and teens. Those in the 12-and-up age group now are eligible for Pfizer's two-dose vaccine.