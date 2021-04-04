Florida vaccine eligibility expands to all adults Monday

Many counties across the Tampa Bay area are accepting appointment registrations this weekend.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — COVID-19 vaccine availability expands Monday to all adults and teens aged 16-17 in Florida, though appointments are open right now.

It's happening well ahead of President Joe Biden's May 1 goal to make the shot available to most Americans.

People can visit the state's vaccine website at myvaccine.fl.gov to "get in line" or check the status of their current registration. The state makes mention teens aged 16-17 can get an appointment but requires parent/guardian consent.

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and two-dose Moderna vaccines are available for those 18 and older. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine is available for people over the age of 16.

Retail sites CVS, Publix, Walmart and Winn-Dixie also will make vaccine appointments available.

Some counties across the Tampa Bay area are not participating in the statewide vaccine registration system. This includes Hillsborough County, where people need to use the CDR Health Pro website at patientportalfl.com to create an appointment.

The CDR Health Pro website also is required in Hernando, Pasco and Pinellas counties. People in Manatee County can sign up on the Everbridge website and those in Sarasota County can visit its Everbridge website.

Appointment sign-ups are available on Polk County's own registration website.