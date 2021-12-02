Florida Walmarts 'accidentally' opened up COVID-19 vaccine appointments for people under 65

While the error is corrected, the company said it would still 'honor all appointments that have been made to date in all categories listed in the executive order.'

TAMPA, Fla — Florida Walmart stores accidentally allowed people below the age of 65 to book appointments for COVID-19 vaccines at their pharmacies, in contrast to the governor's executive order.

In a tweet, Florida Rep. Carlos Smith said the company was allowing Floridians who were under 65 and had two or more medical conditions to apply for a vaccine, but that stores would be stopping access to that group.

Walmart said that their online program automatically defaulted to the criteria listed by Florida's Department of Health. Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed an executive order allowing hospital providers to vaccinate people who they deemed to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19, even if they were below the age of 65.

However, all other providers, including stores like Walmart, are only allowed to vaccinate individuals 65 or older, health care workers and long term care residents and staff.

The company said it would correct the error but still honor the appointments made despite the mistake.

"Walmart is working to align our scheduling system with the specific populations the state has asked us to vaccinate under the federal retail pharmacy partnership," Walmart said in a statement.

"We are honoring all appointments that have been made to date in all categories listed in the Executive Order."

Walmart recently launched its vaccine website for select stores across the nation.

🚨 IMPORTANT UPDATE 🚨 We’ve just found out that @Walmart mistakenly opened up COVID vaccines to under 65 with co-morbidities and are halting appointments for that group. We demanded they honor already booked appointments and I’ve been assured by the state THEY WILL BE HONORED! — Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) February 11, 2021

In addition to Walmart, COVID-19 vaccines are available in Florida at Winn-Dixie and Publix as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. As of Feb. 11, Winn-Dixie appointments are completely booked, and another round of Publix appointments will go live Friday morning.