Feel like everybody else has the COVID shot except you? Here's how Florida's roll-out is different

With 50 different vaccine distribution plans being implemented across the country, it can get confusing. You'll have to navigate the 'patchwork approach' in Florida.

FLORIDA, USA — Your healthy cousin in Illinois, your younger sister in Tennessee, your former co-workers in North Carolina. Every day it feels like someone else is getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

With 50 different vaccine roll-out plans across the country, understanding your place in line can be confusing and discouraging.

Let's look at Florida's plan compared to other states and break down how you can get a shot in the Sunshine State.

The Patchwork Approach

Logistical experts say most states are using a sort of 'patchwork system' instead of opting for a one-stop pre-registration system.

Pre-registration systems take more work to implement. The patchwork approach puts the bulk of the work on the public, leading to potential complaints and confusion but less work for state governments.

You can see how this roll-out plan plays out below on this infographic from Hillsborough County. There are many different agencies and organizations distributing vaccines. You have to go searching to find an available reservation.

Eligibility

Perhaps the biggest factor in all of this is Florida's age-based eligibility philosophy.

Governor Ron DeSantis has been consistent about getting vaccines to older populations first.

Thursday in Tallahassee he said, "We are going to get down to the younger age groups but first things first, we’re going to do the seniors. Now we’re doing 60 as well. We’re moving it down to 55 this month. That announcement will come soon."

Florida does have one of the largest 65+ populations in the country. According to the latest statistics from the U.S. Census, here's how Florida stacks up against a few other states.

Percentage of population age 65 and older:

Florida: 20.9%

Arizona: 18%

New York: 16.9%

California: 14.8%

Georgia: 14.3%

Texas: 12.9%

So if you're 40-years-old and healthy, you have no idea when you'll get a vaccine. Governor DeSantis has said for months that he doesn't want to make certain occupations eligible because "all workers are essential workers."

Federal mandates have overruled the Governor's approach in some instances. For example, on March 3, DeSantis made all educators age 50 and up eligible for vaccines. However that same week, federal guidelines were released allowing all child care workers, preschool teachers and educators in elementary, middle and high schools to be vaccinated with no age limit.

Occupation is a big factor in many states. North Carolina is allowing all frontline, essential workers to get vaccinated. That includes people who work in critical manufacturing, education, essential goods, food and agriculture, government and community services, health care and public health, public safety and transportation.

New York is another state with very detailed eligibility requirements based on occupation. As of March 17, non-profit workers who provide public-facing services to New Yorkers in need could get in the COVID-19 vaccine line.

Just this week, Georgia added obesity to their vaccine eligibility list. You are medically considered overweight, according to the CDC, if your body mass index (BMI) is over 25.

Search for shots

Just because you're not 60-years-old doesn't mean you can't get a vaccine in Florida, but you might have to work for it.

First, check the current eligibility list. Rules are changing often. You might be eligible and not realize it.

Right now, anyone (age 16 and older) determined to be extremely vulnerable by a physician (form required) can obtain eligibility.

That means if you're younger than 60 but have an underlying condition or a unique circumstance, call your doctor and see if they'll sign off on the form.

There's also another way to get yourself vaccinated, even if you're young and healthy. Some have started hunting for leftover doses that would otherwise get thrown away.

