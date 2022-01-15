Free COVID-19 testing available for Pinellas, Pasco County residents

Both rapid antigen tests and PCR tests are available at no cost.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — YMCA of the Suncoast partnered up with Grapefruit Testing to offer free COVID-19 tests to the community.

Both rapid antigen tests and PCR tests are available at no cost, the non-profit organization explained in a news release.

Current testing locations and schedules are:

Clearwater Y in Motion Branch

Location: 905 S. Highland Ave., Clearwater, FL 33756

Schedule: 8:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Closed on the weekends.

Greater Ridgecrest YMCA Branch

Location: 1801 119th St. N., Largo, FL 33778

Schedule: 9:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday.

Closed on Sunday.

James P. Gills Family YMCA

Location: 8411 Photonics Drive, Trinity, FL 34655

Schedule: 8:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday.

Closed on Monday and Saturday.

These locations are drive-up only, the release explains. Tests are available while supplies last.

Tropicana Field is also open to the public for free testing.

In a tweet, the city said drive-through testing will be offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day at lot No. 2. PCR tests and rapid antigen tests will be available.

People are encouraged to register online.

TROPICANA FIELD COVID-19 TESTING SITE NOW OPEN ‼️



We have partnered with Impact Health + Tampa Bay Rays to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site.



7 days a week, 8AM - 5PM. PCR + rapid antigen testing offered, no cost.



Testing available on a drive-up basis. pic.twitter.com/lhbXGRFq4w — St. Petersburg, FL (@StPeteFL) January 13, 2022

Pinellas County has another testing site open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day at 7150 114th Ave. in Largo.

PCR and rapid tests will be available to the public for free.

There is also the Center for Health Equity, located at 2333 34th St. S. in St. Petersburg, which is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information on testing locations around Pinellas County, click here.