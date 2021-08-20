Friends take vaccine for Sacramento man battling COVID-19 in ICU

As Anthony “Big Bunk” Moreno fights for his life at the UC Davis Medical Center, his close family and friends are taking the shot for him.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Anthony "Big Bunk" Moreno was once a COVID-19 vaccine skeptic, who wasn’t convinced of the science or safety.

However, for the last few weeks, he's been at the UC Davis Medical Center after contracting the virus.

ABC10 spoke to Anthony's family and friends earlier in August. They told us then he said he would have taken the shots to prevent his serious illness.

Since then, several of Anthony's close friends have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

“I don’t want to get sick and end up in the hospital and my kids to have to go through that,” Margie Ornelas, a friend of Anthony's, said.

The La Familia Maple Neighborhood Center in Sacramento is planning to host another vaccine clinic in the next several weeks.

READ MORE FROM ABC10: