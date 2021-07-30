Get a shot, snap a selfie with the Lombardi

TAMPA, Fla — If you're still looking to get your COVID-19 vaccine, this Tampa clinic is offering a two-for-one deal fit for a champion.
Get your shot and snap a selfie with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Lombardi trophy.
The vaccine event is happening Saturday, Aug. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
at New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, located at 2511 East Columbus Drive in Tampa.
Once you receive your free Pfizer shot on Aug.7, you'll be given an appointment for your second dose scheduled between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. for Saturday, Aug. 28
The COVID-19 vaccine is available for people 12 and older. Parents or legal guardians of minors from 12 to 17 years old must be present at the time the vaccine is given.
What other people are reading right now:
- Yes, there is a new COVID-19 variant from Colombia confirmed in Florida
- Gov. DeSantis joins push to overturn Roe v. Wade in Supreme Court
- Can you be legally required to have a COVID vaccine in Florida?
- Parts of Tampa Bay area coastline under beach hazard statement due to red tide
- Lightning's national anthem singer moves to ICU days after COVID-19 hospitalization, husband says
- Here are the school supplies included in Florida's tax-free holiday
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter