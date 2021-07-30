x
Vaccine

Get a shot, snap a selfie with the Lombardi

This COVID-19 vaccine comes with a special bonus fit for a champion.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2021, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the team's NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers won 31-9. Brady won the ESPY for male athlete of the year, Saturday, July 10. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

TAMPA, Fla — If you're still looking to get your COVID-19 vaccine, this Tampa clinic is offering a two-for-one deal fit for a champion.

Get your shot and snap a selfie with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Lombardi trophy.

The vaccine event is happening Saturday, Aug. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
at New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, located at 2511 East Columbus Drive in Tampa.

Once you receive your free Pfizer shot on Aug.7, you'll be given an appointment for your second dose scheduled between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. for Saturday, Aug. 28 

The COVID-19 vaccine is available for people 12 and older. Parents or legal guardians of minors from 12 to 17 years old must be present at the time the vaccine is given.

