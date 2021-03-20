x
Gov. DeSantis to appear at mobile COVID vaccination site in Tampa this weekend

The vaccination site is located at Feeding Tampa Bay's Tampa location on Saturday.
Credit: AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
Wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis looks on during a news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at a Navarro Discount Pharmacy in Hialeah, Fla.

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida's governor will be making an appearance at a mobile COVID-19 vaccine site located in Tampa on Saturday.

The vaccination site is located at Feeding Tampa Bay's Tampa location, according to Matrix Medical Network - a healthcare consulting company providing the mobile clinic. They say Gov. Ron DeSantis will be speaking with constituents at the site. However, no specific time was given.

Vaccines at Feeding Tampa Bay's mobile clinic are free and no appointment is necessary, the company says. 

