CALIFORNIA, USA — Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced a first-in-the-nation mandate requiring eligible students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend in-person classes at public or private schools.

The requirement will be phased in beginning when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gives full authorization for the vaccine's use on children aged 12 and over, meaning the policy likely won't take effect until next fall.

"That is what we are announcing here today. A statewide requirement for in-person instruction for all of our children to add to a well established list that currently includes 10 vaccinations.. the vaccination for COVID-19," Newsom said. “Are there exemptions? Yes, well established exemptions for medical reasons, personal and or religious beliefs. Those are established in those guidelines as well,” Newsom added.

Newsom's press conference also highlighted how the state is working to protect students, faculty and staff who have returned to in-person learning for the 2021-22 school year.

"I believe, we will be the first state in America to move forward with this mandate and requirement, but I do not believe -- that by any stretch of the imagination -- that we will be the last state. In fact, I expect other states to follow suit,” Newsom said.

When it comes to schools and vaccines, Los Angeles Unified School District was the first in the U.S. to issue a vaccine mandate for its eligible students this past September. In August, Gov. Newsom issued a vaccine mandate for all K-12 school staff. California's Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly also recently told reporters during a conference call state officials were considering a vaccine mandate for eligible students in California.