Vaccinations have leveled off in North Carolina but health leaders are offering big money!

RALEIGH, N.C. — More than half of North Carolina adults 18 and older have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Despite that milestone, the state is struggling to get more shots into arms with minimal vaccinations adding to the total every day.

Gov. Roy Cooper and the COVID-19 task force announced Thursday the new cash lottery incentive allowing multiple $1 million lottery winners.

“We need to pull out all the stops,” Cooper said.

Four lucky people in North Carolina will win $1 million through the "It’s your shot at a million" summer cash drawing.

State leaders said people who get their COVID-19 vaccine or who have already received their vaccine will be automatically entered into the drawing. There will be four separate drawings with the first one on June 23. The drawings will occur every other week on Wednesdays until the last one on Aug. 4.

You could be entered into the drawing more than one time.

"For extra incentive, anyone getting their first shot from today going forward will be entered twice for each drawing," Cooper said.

State leaders said anyone who’s 12 and older who gets their shot or has already been vaccinated will be automatically entered into the drawing.

"Getting that first shot now will double your chances each time a name is picked. Of course, the best reason to get vaccinated is to protect yourself and your family. Now that most people aren’t wearing masks in most places, unvaccinated people can be a real danger to each other," Cooper said.

Even kids and teens between the ages of 12-17, can get in on the action to win money towards their education. They will be automatically entered into four drawings to win $125,000 towards post-secondary education. The $125,000 can be used at any post-secondary institution and will come from an NC 529 account.

"Regardless of who wins, there’s no way to lose. A chance at a million dollars or a college scholarship is pretty good motivation. But even if your name isn’t drawn, the worst you’ll do is get strong protection from a deadly virus," Cooper said.

The new entries will be added to the drawing and will close at midnight on the Sunday prior to the Wednesday drawing.

The state will then verify the winners and announce them.

State leaders said if you win your name will be made public and the winnings will be taxed.

The money will come from the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Vaccination rates remain slow in the state with less than 1% improvements daily.

Most recently, the state saw success with a pilot program that offered $25 cash cards in four counties for getting the shot. They have also announced they will soon expand the program to other counties.

State leaders continue to encourage North Carolinians to get the COVID-19 vaccine, as it is the best way to stay protected against the virus. Health officials recommend those who aren't fully vaccinated wear a mask.

