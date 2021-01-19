Gov. Ron DeSantis expected to announce more COVID-19 vaccination sites at Publix stores

So far, the governor says 181 Publix pharmacies in 15 Florida counties are administering vaccines to seniors.

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to announce more Publix stores that will administer COVID-19 vaccines to seniors across Florida.

He is scheduled to speak at a Publix in Cape Coral at 1:30 p.m.

Earlier today, he was in Jupiter where he announced 67 Publix pharmacies in Palm Beach County would begin administering COVID-19 shots to individuals 65 years and older this week.

So far, the governor says 181 Publix pharmacies in 15 counties across the state will be providing vaccinations. Two counties, Citrus and Hernando, are in Tampa Bay.