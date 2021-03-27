People 40 and up in Hillsborough County can get a vaccine appointment

Florida expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility on Monday.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County opened its COVID-19 vaccine appointment system to people aged 40 and up on Saturday.

It comes as the state gets set to expand vaccine eligibility to all people in the 40-49 age group, in addition to older people, on Monday, March 29, the county said in a news release.

Appointments are mandatory and Florida residency is required. They can be made on the CDR Health Pro portal at patientportalfl.com. The county says it's necessary to create an account before booking an appointment. Next, choose from available appointments for the first dose.

The system creates an appointment date and time for the second dose. If there are no appointments available, the county says to keep checking back.

There are three county-run vaccination sites in Hillsborough County:

Vance Vogel Sports Complex (drive-thru), 13012 Bullfrog Creek Road in Gibsonton

Ed Radice Sports Complex (drive-thru), 14720 Ed Radice Drive in Tampa

TPepin's Hospitality Centre (walk-through indoors), 4121 N. 50th St. in Tampa. For people who aren't able to come to a weekday time slot, this location will also offer shots on Saturday, April 3.

People younger than 40 also are eligible for a vaccine at the county-run sites if they are health care workers with direct patient contact, a K-12 school employee or are someone considered at high risk to COVID-19 as deemed by a doctor (a form must be signed).

There is no out-of-pocket cost to be vaccinated, the county said in the release.