People living in Hillsborough County are having trouble booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments

High demand for the vaccine is to blame for technical issues, according to the Department of Health in Hillsborough County.

TAMPA, Fla. — Monday was the first day people age 65 and older could register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Hillsborough County, but they are already experiencing issues.

Although residents can make appointments online or over the phone, many aren't having luck with either.

People are sharing their similar experiences of website crashes and busy phone lines on Twitter.

Hillsborough County Health Dept opened up scheduling for vaccines for 65+ at 9 am and their server crashed. They only have 1,500 vaccines available. My mother-in-law tried calling as well and got a busy signal. There has to be a better way to roll this out. pic.twitter.com/uUm4dBGhQd — Jill Kuty (@jkuty05) January 4, 2021

Dear @JaneCastor, just letting you know that the Hillsborough site for vaccine registration crashed early. And the phone number is impossible to get through. Will try Pinellas at noon but expect the same. @Kriseman — Jane Heller (@janeheller1) January 4, 2021

The Department of Health in Hillsborough County put out a tweet Monday morning citing high demand for the service interruptions on the appointment registration website and call center.

Due to high-demand, the external #COVID19 vaccination registration system and phone center are experiencing service interruptions. Please expect continued delays when attempting to make an appointment as work continues to mitigate the technical issues. pic.twitter.com/OGHZbYgsMZ — FL DOH in Hillsborough County (@DOHHillsborough) January 4, 2021

The county will begin distributing 9,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the vulnerable population of residents age 65 and older, according to a statement released today.

For those who are able to book appointments, the vaccine will be distributed at four different locations across the county this week.

Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds, 2700 W. Risk St., Plant City, FL 33563

Ed Radice Sports Complex, 14720 Ed Radice Drive, Tampa, FL 33626

University Mall (parking lot), 2200 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa, FL 33612

Vance Vogel Sports Complex, 13012 Bullfrog Creek Road, Gibsonton, FL 3353

Residents trying to book appointments can visit HCCOVID19Shot.as.me or call (888) 755-2822, but should expect continued delays as the county works to resolve the issues.

