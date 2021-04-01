x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Vaccine

People living in Hillsborough County are having trouble booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments

High demand for the vaccine is to blame for technical issues, according to the Department of Health in Hillsborough County.
Credit: Greg Lovett /The Palm Beach Post via AP
A nurse prepares to inject a senior citizen with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the King's Point clubhouse in Delray Beach, Fla. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.

TAMPA, Fla. — Monday was the first day people age 65 and older could register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Hillsborough County, but they are already experiencing issues.

Although residents can make appointments online or over the phone, many aren't having luck with either. 

People are sharing their similar experiences of website crashes and busy phone lines on Twitter.

The Department of Health in Hillsborough County put out a tweet Monday morning citing high demand for the service interruptions on the appointment registration website and call center. 

The county will begin distributing 9,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the vulnerable population of residents age 65 and older, according to a statement released today. 

For those who are able to book appointments, the vaccine will be distributed at four different locations across the county this week. 

  • Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds, 2700 W. Risk St., Plant City, FL 33563
  • Ed Radice Sports Complex, 14720 Ed Radice Drive, Tampa, FL 33626      
  • University Mall (parking lot), 2200 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa, FL 33612  
  • Vance Vogel Sports Complex, 13012 Bullfrog Creek Road, Gibsonton, FL 3353

Residents trying to book appointments can visit HCCOVID19Shot.as.me or call (888) 755-2822, but should expect continued delays as the county works to resolve the issues.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter