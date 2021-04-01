People living in Hillsborough County are having trouble booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments

TAMPA, Fla. — Monday was the first day people age 65 and older could register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Hillsborough County, but they are already experiencing issues.
Although residents can make appointments online or over the phone, many aren't having luck with either.
People are sharing their similar experiences of website crashes and busy phone lines on Twitter.
The Department of Health in Hillsborough County put out a tweet Monday morning citing high demand for the service interruptions on the appointment registration website and call center.
The county will begin distributing 9,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the vulnerable population of residents age 65 and older, according to a statement released today.
For those who are able to book appointments, the vaccine will be distributed at four different locations across the county this week.
- Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds, 2700 W. Risk St., Plant City, FL 33563
- Ed Radice Sports Complex, 14720 Ed Radice Drive, Tampa, FL 33626
- University Mall (parking lot), 2200 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa, FL 33612
- Vance Vogel Sports Complex, 13012 Bullfrog Creek Road, Gibsonton, FL 3353
Residents trying to book appointments can visit HCCOVID19Shot.as.me or call (888) 755-2822, but should expect continued delays as the county works to resolve the issues.
- Your COVID-19 vaccine questions, answered: Do I need to be a Florida resident?
- Tanya Roberts, 'That '70s Show' and Bond actress, dead at 65
- How to watch Alex Trebek's final 'Jeopardy!' episodes
- Report: Trump asks Georgia election officials to 'find' 11,780 votes on call
- $5K reward offered for information to help locate remaining man after ATV runs over officer
- County-by-county COVID-19 vaccine information for Tampa Bay seniors
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter