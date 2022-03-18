Understanding if and when you might need a fourth COVID shot

Dr. Jill Roberts of the University of South Florida says it's more likely seniors will be approved for an additional boost before other adults.

TAMPA, Fla. — Drug makers Pfizer and Moderna are looking to get approval to administer a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moderna wants all adults to get the additional dose. However, Pfizer just wants to boost seniors.

According to the latest report from the Florida Department of Health, 12,841 people received their booster between March 4 - 10, bringing the total number of boosted Floridians to 5,078,229 — about a quarter of the state's population.

Now with talk of an additional booster, Dr. Jill Roberts is looking at the data.

"Immunity drops pretty fast in an older population," said Roberts.

She added, "The FDA is going to want data. Show me that there's really been immunity waning across all age groups and that we need this across all age groups so it's a harder case to make."

Even with approval, Roberts warns that additional shots can have drawbacks as people are less likely to be up to date every time another shot is recommended. She'd prefer to see the next shot formulated to specifically target variants.