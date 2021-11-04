Officials postpone, cancel vaccine appointments due to inclement weather

Check with your local site for the latest information.

TAMPA, Fla. — The threat of strong to severe thunderstorms has prompted officials to cancel or postpone vaccine appointments for Sunday, April 11.

Vaccines at the federally-supported Tampa Greyhound Track site will not be offered until 3 p.m. Sunday.

Appointments at the satellite sites, including the Larry Sanders Sports Complex and Oakland Community Center in Haines City, have been canceled for the day. CDRM Health will reach out to people who had an appointment at these locations.

Anyone with questions can contact CDRM Health directly at 844-770-8548 or email Covid19support@cdrmaguire.com.

The state is providing walk-up vaccines at Raymond James Stadium through 7 p.m., according to the city of Tampa. That site is open.

Pop-up sites at Curtis Hixon Park, Hyde Park and the Greater Bethel Missionary Baptists Church will not be operating today.

9AM UPDATE: The @RJStadium is now up and running with an 👁 on the weather. The Greyhound Track will resume vaccinations at 3pm. Pop-up #vaccy sites are still a no go for today. — City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) April 11, 2021