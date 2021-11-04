Officials postpone, cancel vaccine appointments due to inclement weather

TAMPA, Fla. — The threat of strong to severe thunderstorms has prompted officials to cancel or postpone vaccine appointments for Sunday, April 11.
Vaccines at the federally-supported Tampa Greyhound Track site will not be offered until 3 p.m. Sunday.
Appointments at the satellite sites, including the Larry Sanders Sports Complex and Oakland Community Center in Haines City, have been canceled for the day. CDRM Health will reach out to people who had an appointment at these locations.
Anyone with questions can contact CDRM Health directly at 844-770-8548 or email Covid19support@cdrmaguire.com.
The state is providing walk-up vaccines at Raymond James Stadium through 7 p.m., according to the city of Tampa. That site is open.
Pop-up sites at Curtis Hixon Park, Hyde Park and the Greater Bethel Missionary Baptists Church will not be operating today.
What other people are reading right now:
- Person injured, 20 homes damages after strong storms sweep through Bradenton
- Damaging winds, tornadoes among Tampa Bay's severe weather threats this weekend
- Watch: Large waterspout comes ashore in Panama City Beach
- A gift amid grief: Wife of fallen Tampa Police Officer Jesse Madsen speaks one month after deadly crash
- Getting your second dose of COVID-19 vaccine? Here's what to expect
- Pumping of wastewater from Piney Point put on pause
- Hurricane experts predict an above-average 2021 Atlantic hurricane season
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter