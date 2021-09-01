Local experts disagree with Joe Biden's new vaccination plan

The goal is to get more people vaccinated. But local experts say the president-elect is not going about it in the right way.

TAMPA, Fla. — President-elect Joe Biden has a new vaccination plan for the United States. He wants to speed up the release of the COVID-19 vaccine by distributing all the doses as soon as possible. Right now, Operation Warp Speed holds back some of their supply to ensure states have second doses.

And some experts point out, that lack of doses, is not the issue.

“It's not a supply issue. It's logistics manpower issue. It's, we need more vaccination centers, we need more vaccination hours, we need a better way to do this," said Dr. Michael Teng, a virologist with USF Health.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 29.4 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been distributed. But only about 5.9 million of those vaccines have been administered to Americans.

“The bottleneck has not been getting the vaccine to the state. It's been getting the vaccine to the people. So if that's where the bottleneck is then in you know, then Biden’s plan won’t really help us, will it?" Dr. Pat Ricalde, a surgeon with the Florida Craniofacial Institue said.

It's an issue that has been seen first hand in Tampa Bay, with many people running into issues while signing up for a vaccine due to crashing websites and long wait times on phone calls to name a few.

Biden’s plan also doesn’t make it clear how second doses of the vaccine would be handled.

"It doesn't sound like they want to try to change the schedules or dosing or anything like that. What they want to do is to just get it out there, maybe force the manufacturers to keep up," Dr. Teng said.

If production can’t keep up, it could cause a real problem.

“I think we need to have as many people fully protected as possible. And not just a bunch of people who are partially protected," Dr. Teng explained.



Full protection is not only to fight the virus, but also to prevent new strains from developing.

“It's exactly like the problem we have with antibiotic resistance," Dr. Teng said. "You may end up with a variant that now can evade the immunity that you get from these vaccines, and that would be terrible.”

